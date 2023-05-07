We are all people of color.

Nobody is translucent. Due to melanin, or the natural pigments produced by cells known as melanocytes, virtually all have color. The possible exceptions are genetic disorders such as albinism which, incidentally, occurs in every ethnicity. This is the truth.

Naturally, some take issue with the truth due to ideological requirements and want to establish a hierarchy of color, with those at the top of their chart anointed victim status.

They follow these dictates to the point that they exclude those of lighter pigmentation from being considered people of color. Some go so far as to cast lighter-pigmented people as subhuman. We need not tarry on examples.

That is an inherently racist view of our common humanity. By the bed these ideologues made, it is they who are not respecting all people’s dignity and should ferret out their bigotry — rather than assigning that duty to certain pigments.

“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.” — George Orwell

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis