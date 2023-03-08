Buildings currently represent 30% of U.S. carbon emissions.

Households can now use the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce carbon emissions while also improving the efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality of their homes.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers a combination of tax credits and rebates to encourage the purchase of more efficient electric appliances and heating systems to replace gas ranges, water tanks and furnaces. To find out how much money you can save from the Inflation Reduction Act, go online to Rewiring America and use the IRA savings calculator.

All efforts to reduce carbon emissions, large and small, are important.

Please act to improve the comfort and efficiency of your home and the planet’s climate.

Also, let Sen. Wyden (202-224-5244), Sen. Merkley (202-224-3753) and Rep. Hoyle (202-225-6416) know that you support policies to reduce carbon emissions.

Jim Holm

Corvallis