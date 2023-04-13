I am shocked — shocked! I want to express my most insincere condolences to MAGA Republicans for Trump’s indictment — it must be upsetting.

Who would have thought that this man with such a sterling reputation for integrity, dignity, honesty and patriotic feeling would be indicted for some minor infractions of the law that just helped ensure he could get illegally elected to save our country?

What is this country coming to, that it treats this paragon of virtue like any other criminal?

It’s bad enough to make a MAGA Republican want to move to Russia. At least there, if you did end up in prison, you’d get an opportunity for an early out after just six months of light combat duty — with your own free Kalashnikov and ammunition to boot.

Casey Hoekstra

Corvallis