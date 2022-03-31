Letter: If you don't have one, get one now

Now that spring has arrived, I’d like to remind everyone of something very important: last year’s heatwave.

It was about this time last year (early/mid April) that I bought a new air conditioner. Later, when a big heatwave hit, they were suddenly in short supply because people had put it off. A lot of people were suddenly uncomfortably and even dangerously hot in their homes.

The “dangerously” part of that is what concerns me. Heat is great, but as with anything, too much of it can kill. There’s no reason to think that another period of extreme heat won’t happen again this year, and every reason to think that it will.

That’s not even considering smoke from now-inevitable wildfires, pollen that can set off allergies and other air-quality issues.

If you don’t have an air conditioner and are at all financially able to buy one, do that now.

To paraphrase “Game of Thrones”: Summer is coming.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

