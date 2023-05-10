I think it means something that the elected leaders of all the communities in Benton County have endorsed Measure 2-140: all the city councils and mayors of Adair Village, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath.

And that the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Corvallis has endorsed Measure 2-140. As have all the nonprofit agencies working to help those with mental health problems and behavioral health struggles, and those trapped by drug or alcohol addiction.

If you scan the list of other supporters at the “Yes on 2-140” website, you’re sure to see the names of many who you know care about our community, who have worked long and hard to make life better here for all of us.

Are all these elected representatives, organizations and individuals wrong?

Is Measure 2-140 the perfect solution to how you view the problem? Or how others view the problem? Maybe not. But when has it ever made sense to let perfect be the enemy of good?

Measure 2-140 may not be perfectly to everyone’s liking, but what it delivers is far, far better than the situation we have been living with for decades.

Should Measure 2-140 not pass, how have we made life here better? Will crime go down? Will mental health, behavioral health and addiction problems disappear? Will the cost of doing something more in line with others’ ideas of the perfect solution be somehow immune from inflation many years hence?

If we don’t do something now, pray tell, when?

Curtis Wright

Corvallis