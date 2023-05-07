Measure 2-140 proposes community safety, mental health and homelessness facilities to provide better service into the future, especially for the most vulnerable among us.

This includes those with physical or intellectual disabilities, people struggling with severe and persistent mental illness, people without housing and people barely making a living wage. Layer on being an English language learner or nonwhite, and the challenges of everyday life, let alone legal entanglement, are even greater.

We chose to split the Justice System Improvement Program into two phases to reduce the bond amount, thereby reducing the tax burden on property owners. We have pursued every possible state and federal dollar for public safety and housing; each of us is also a county taxpayer, and none of us wants to pay more than we need to.

2-140 investments directly benefit the most vulnerable — unhoused people, youth and families needing mental health care, and people involved with the criminal legal system who are grappling with mental illness and substance use disorders.

If one of those people was your son, nephew or mother, you would not want them in our cramped, broken-down jail — or miles away in Dallas or The Dalles. We want to provide services in our local facility so people will return to our neighborhoods healthier and more stable than when they were taken in.

We must invest now in facilities that will be effective, efficient and humane. If we delay, construction will only cost more.

Xanthippe Augerot

Benton County commissioner, Corvallis