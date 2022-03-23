Letter: Ideas don't tell us what's being taught

I’m concerned about the current politicization of our educational system, which is necessary for a strong democracy to exist.

For at least the last 30 years, universities across the country have been dominated by left-leaning professors (17 to 1), especially in the humanities (per “The Coddling of the American Mind” by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt). As a result, most university students are learning only leftist, postmodernist ideas.

Once in the workforce, these former students attain positions of authority across our society, thus setting policies in corporations, education systems and government. For an explicit example, review the social studies standards for grades K-12 in the Corvallis school system.

I’m all for diversity, equal treatment, inclusion and eliminating bullying — which is what they claim to promote. Unfortunately, these good-sounding ideas don’t tell us what is actually being taught in classrooms. Pushing an ideology that has kindergarten students learn their “identity group” and first-graders “define systems of power” doesn’t actually achieve the intended goals of the standards.

Instead, insisting on separating students by specific group and/or by race is antithetical to the goals, as it perpetuates division among people rather than acceptance of one another. For more on this subject, check out the group “FAIR: Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism.”

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0