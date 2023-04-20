I am new to Albany, retiring here during the summer of 2019 after 36 years of teaching special education.

Despite the pandemic, I got involved in some volunteer activities, and attended many local meetings in order to find out more about our community.

I was at the school board meeting where Superintendent Melissa Goff was fired. It was then I learned that our community is quite polarized.

The newly elected school board acted quickly to fire Goff without cause, leaving the community to speculate. I was hoping that after that incident, and after subsequent meetings, community input and a large amount of money spent, Greater Albany Public Schools would be in a better position.

Sadly, it appears not.

Again key administrators are resigning, taking leaves or not having their contracts renewed. As a community member, I have to wonder about the health of the district and effectiveness of the board when there is such turmoil.

I find myself wondering how the district can live up to its mission statements to “build bridges” and “engage in multiple perspectives” and “strengthen relationships.”

The GAPS mission statements are difficult ideals. They require skilled communication and a willingness to listen and consider challenging views. They require working with a diverse group of people.

It is essential that all parties are viewed not as enemies, but as a complex team with multiple perspectives, so that a possible way forward can be forged. Otherwise, we are left in an unworkable battlefield.

Lisa Bickham

Albany