Ohhh, Matilda (“Against divisive, satanic agendas,” Matilda Novak, May 24). Satan and fluoride and Pride, oh my!

If you’re worried about Satan’s agenda, try looking under these rocks: QAnon. Maybe Satan’s work is being done by Q and their followers who spread lies to conjure up fear, hate and divisiveness.

Maybe Satan’s work is being done by election deniers who undermine our democracy and faith in our institutions.

Maybe Satan’s work is being done by that alphabet group the National Rifle Association by proliferating guns that cause the killing of innocents.

Maybe Satan’s work is being done by not standing up for marginalized people.

And if you are using scriptural truth to guide you in your work as city councilor, please ignore the parts about stoning to death adulterers and those breaking the Sabbath by working, and any other inconvenient bits of biblical truth. I really need to mow my lawn and gather some firewood this Sunday.

J. Kitzrow

Albany