Letter: Husband and crew worked two shifts

First of all, thank you for printing the (paid advertisement that said) "CHRIST IS BORN" above the Albany Democrat-Herald masthead on Dec. 22. Without Christ, we wouldn’t have a Christmas!

Some longtime DH readers will remember when the DH was an evening paper. My husband and his great composing room crew would work during the day on Christmas Eve, and also New Year’s Eve, to get the evening paper out; then they all would work a second shift to print the holiday paper for the next morning! What dedication!