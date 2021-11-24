Letter: Human 'development' destroys beauty

It was most interesting to read the opinion piece by Jeff Lamb (“Don’t take away our park,” Nov. 19) about upcoming negative changes to the Marys River Park in Philomath.

On a similar note, it is difficult to see the construction on North 19th Street that has covered the best camas meadow in the area under 4 to 6 feet of fill. What was the Planning Department thinking when it allowed this? Was this area mitigated for destroying a wetland, and the camas dug up and planted elsewhere? Now what was a wonderland of blue flowers in the spring will be just another industrial site.

The area near the road could have been preserved, as it appears the buildings will be at the back of the parcel, but the deep fill over the camas bulbs all but dooms them to rot deep below the surface. This is sad, really sad for all of us, as rather unneeded human “development” destroys natural beauty for the entire community.

Barbara Reed

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0