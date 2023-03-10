I don’t get it.

Our governor and legislature plan to spend $200 million to subsidize affordable housing. And then another $200 million to entice chip manufacturing, which will only make our current problems worse. Think affordable housing and reducing our carbon footprint.

I have watched the Joint Committee on Semiconductors’ hearings and been disappointed in the lack of thoughtful questions that have been asked by the committee. Multiple people have testified that this will benefit all Oregonians without providing any evidence to back up those claims. No one on the committee has questioned that assertion.

Questions that I hope our local legislators are willing to answer in a public way (op-ed) before they vote to approve SB4:

How will it impact housing affordability?

How will it address our need to reduce our carbon footprint and transition to cleaner energy?

Unemployment is near 3.5%; why do we need or want to attract more employers?

Why destroy farmland for the sake of economic growth that disproportionately benefits a small group of wealthy people while negatively impacting 95% of us?

Are we going to continually subsidize affordable housing forever?

It makes sense to invest in domestic chip production. But is Oregon the smartest place to do it?

Whoring out our state for the financial benefit of a small subset of our population at the expense of the majority of Oregonians is criminal.

Peter Kenagy

Albany