Letter: How to get the ball rolling on this?

The approach of some Eastern Oregonians wanting to become part of Idaho misses the mark.

The part of Oregon that is east of the Cascades is two-thirds of the state’s square miles and is truly Oregon, not Idaho.

Some of the most beautiful parts of the state are located there. Great fishing and hunting. Rural-ish, clean and safe. Very good people; it could use a little more diversity, but that will come with prosperity. The population is not racist.

We can’t afford to let that part of the state slip away and leave the Willamette Valley as the smallest Western state while Idaho would become one of the largest.

The best solution would be to let the Portland metropolitan area join Washington. It would be a win-win. Oregon could give up a few dozen square miles that is already on the Washington border. Just move the Washington border a little to the south on I-5.

Everyone would be better off and it would cool the current political climate.

The Willamette Valley would of course remain liberal and the counties east of Bend would remain conservative, as far as voting in general goes. The east and the west sides would respect and value each other, without Portland.

How do we get the ball rolling on this? Oregon needs this to happen.

Mike Kuntzelman

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0