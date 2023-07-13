The venal corruption of the Supreme Court that we’ve seen on display with Justices Thomas and Alito is far from the most important part of the court’s corruption.

The rightwing conservative majority is both the product of and the embodiment of a deeper corruption: the organized and successful attempt to pack the court and, with this power achieved, dispense with any pretense of a consistent theory of jurisprudence to advance far-right and partisan Republican claims and thwart democratic action.

The Federalist Society has spent the past 40 years building a pipeline of hard-right/reactionary judges and ensconcing them in the social circle where everything they need is provided to them, including lavish trips with billionaires.

While there is no direct quid pro quo as is commonly understood, when one is surrounded by rightwing billionaires, one can’t help but absorb the worldview of such social circles. To paraphrase Upton Sinclair, it can be very hard to understand something when misunderstanding it is essential to your getting a lifetime appointment to the court.

Four of the justices on the Supreme Court were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote, and yet they serve for the rest of their professional lives and will pervert public policy with their reactionary ideological peculiarities that are supported by a minority of the electorate. How does this fit with the core concept of democracy?

Erik Haunold

Corvallis