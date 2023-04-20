“Somehow we must find a middle ground between incarceration and untreated, unsupervised and at-risk mentally ill people.” — Vern Pierson, district attorney, El Dorado County, California

The bond issue up for a vote in May describes the way in which Benton County is addressing this issue. The financial cost, the public health risks to the community and the increasing number of houseless Corvallis citizens have made such a plan fiscally wise, as well as providing justice. It is clear that the deinstitutionalization of mental hospitals begun in the last century has immensely contributed to this problem.

The community health centers which were to replace the hospitals never materialized, and the mentally ill have stayed on the street. In my recent tour of the Corvallis jail, Capt. John Devaney informed me that 60% of the prisoners were there due to substance abuse. Another 30% are mentally ill.

This means that 90% are dealing with trauma and/or self-medicating and/or are suffering from diagnosed psychiatric illnesses.

Our jail itself is the most architecturally punitive building possible, and the fact that the staff can keep up their spirits and work ethic in this depressing, inadequate and dilapidated building speaks to their dedication.

Lastly, recent statistics reveal that we are losing people in Oregon, working people who do not want to live in our cities, especially Portland. This will reduce the taxable income available to the state and will really become a huge problem if we do not address the issue.

Alice Carter

Corvallis