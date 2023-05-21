Why did 2-140 fail?

I got very interested in this $110 million bond issue several months ago, only to learn that getting to the details was difficult.

I voted “No.” The bond issue description was vague. The current problem with inflation is a weak answer as to why it failed.

Consider these ideas: 1) Where were the architectural plans? Nowhere. 2) The description of the bond was badly done in the voter’s pamphlet. The touchy-feely title created an aura of doubt. 3) The description lacked all sorts of details as to how the $110 million was to be partitioned. 4) The lack of the 10-year impact on property owners as assessed values rise in a 3% compounding manner was ignored.

5) The Benton County Commissioners did not even try to suggest the new jail might be around $40 million, and around $20 million for judges’ chambers. What was the plan for the other $50 million? No mention of overhead administrative costs that might be $30 million. Oregon State University takes 25% to 50% as overhead.

6) There was no explanation as to why Benton residents should be taxed for homeless programs when residents pay one of the highest income taxes in the USA.

The commissioners need to memorize this old saying: “Never get out in front of your constituents.” A new jail sounds good. How about selling it to taxpayers with drawings and detailed budgets? Successful infrastructure comes from meticulous planning that takes far longer than the actual construction.

Robin Rose

Corvallis