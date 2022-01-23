Letter: Hospital personnel are a blessing

My beloved mother, Nancy Farwell Leman, died of pneumonia Jan. 14, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center at the age of 97, after several days there.

I would like to express heartfelt, eternal thanks for the compassionate, skillful, comforting care she and her entire family received from the tireless, efficient, loving staff at the hospital.

My siblings and I were grieving at the loss of our vibrant, devoted mom. But our sadness was greatly lessened by the superb care she received from incredibly talented, wise, sensitive caregivers. I worked at the hospital for several years, and it makes me proud to have once had the privilege of working in my own small way among such fine human beings.

I don’t even know their last names, but I would to thank in particular nurses Jill, Erin, Kristeen and Lauren (who, leaving for the night, took the time to hand me a tissue to wipe away tears), respiratory therapists Nicole and Shannon (who helped my mom at a hard moment by asking her to help her —something my mom, by instinct, rallied to do), certified nurse’s aides Olga, Fred and Joe, and Dr. Robin Sharp.

I am missing many people by name, but will be forever grateful for their professionalism and kindness of heart and gentleness. They treated my mom with the greatest possible respect and preservation of dignity — and all this in the middle of a pandemic that poses a threat to them daily. You’re a blessing to our community.

Hope Leman

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0