Letter: Hopefully sentence will be scrutinized

Mr. England (“Kim Potter won’t visit Mar-a-Lago,” Dec. 30) questions why Kyle Rittenhouse got off but Kim Potter is being imprisoned. England declares Mr. Rittenhouse a vigilante.

Videos showed:

1. Rittenhouse cleaned off graffiti and later used a firearm to protect a car dealership that had been half burned by rioters the night before.

2. Mr. Rittenhouse protected property during those episodes. He harmed no one.

3. Later, as Mr. Rittenhouse tried to go home, he was surrounded by the mob and attacked by Joseph Rosenbaum, who attempted to take Rittenhouse’s rifle. In the melee, Mr. Rittenhouse fired, killing Rosenbaum. Mr. England, research Rosenbaum, who served over 14 years in prison in Arizona for 11 counts of child molestation, including anal rape of five boys ranging in age from nine to 11 years old (Arizona Daily Independent).

Rosenbaum was not a hero — the prosecutor and media saps lied.

4. Next, Anthony Huber was beating Rittenhouse with a skateboard... How long would Rittenhouse have survived without his firearm? How long would anyone survive being beaten with a skateboard, Mr. England?

I do think most people agree that Kim Potter should not have received the sentence she did, and hopefully it will receive further scrutiny. The present ignorant anti-police bias is the problem there!

And calling Kyle Rittenhouse a vigilante when he did nothing until attacked by the hoodlum mob also seems way off the mark.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

