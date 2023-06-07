The recent remodel of Cordley Hall at Oregon State University is a perfect example of how voters can lose trust in publicly funded building projects.

Students and employees will benefit from recent improvements, but the noise from the air systems is so loud that it is difficult to be heard in classrooms and laboratories, making the building a stressful and somewhat unusable environment for many.

Now that the budget has likely been tapped out, the cheap attempts to remediate the problem have been totally insufficient (even the workers doing the remediation thought so).

If the powers that be really wanted to solve this stressful situation, they could make it happen. Hopefully lessons will be learned from this miscalculation, and future designs will not overlook the needs of the humans who use these buildings.

David Chiller

Corvallis