I am growing more and more concerned, and I cannot help but question the motives and competence of school board director and county commissioner Roger Nyquist.

He has failed to report contributions and expenditures in his PAC, and that, as well as his involvement in deceptive campaign practices such as the recent mass mailing of an imitation voters’ pamphlet, raises serious concerns about his commitment to transparency and the democratic process.

One has to wonder, is Nyquist incompetent or corrupt? It is hard to imagine that someone with his experience and resources could be so careless with campaign finance laws and engage in such deceptive practices without knowing the consequences.

Regardless of the answer, the fact remains that Nyquist’s actions are unacceptable and a threat to our local democratic processes. We need leaders who are committed to transparency, accountability and putting the needs of our community first.

That is why I urge voters to support candidates such as Michael Thomson and Ben Watts, who have both pledged to prioritize transparency and accountability in their campaigns.

It is time for a change in the Greater Albany Public Schools Board, and we need leaders who will work toward a better future for our schools. I hope that voters will carefully consider their choices in the upcoming election and make the right decision for our community’s future.

D. Bowling, Esq.

Albany