Letter: Hope bill includes money for railways

As I write this on Nov. 15, the news just came to me that President Biden has signed the new trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

That, according to the front-page article on Nov. 9, will bring $1.6 billion into Oregon, including $747 million for public transit.

Hopefully that will include an appropriate amount of money toward the needed improvements that the Oregon Department of Transportation has already identified for the railways between Eugene and Portland, which are used by the Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight trains. Those will help the on-time performance, especially where additional sidings are installed so trains going opposite directions don’t end up blocking each other.

Once that’s done, then hopefully the Amtrak Cascades route will get the other thing it desperately needs: two more train sets, so all four round-trips are covered by train, instead of two by train and two by bus. This issue hasn’t been specifically identified by ODOT (as far as I can tell), but it does stick out rather blatantly when one looks at the schedule.

Right now, the track improvement is the more important of the two, but adding the new trains will make the corridor feel complete.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

