Robert B. Harris notes there have been 200 mass shootings so far in 2023 (“Time to reduce the production of guns,” June 27).

I checked on the Gun Violence Archive listing all shootings for 2023.

There are 14 pages, totaling 380 deaths from gun violence in 2023.

Many of those are gang-on-gang, criminal violence or the equivalent of youth/drug gangs. Perhaps a third or less of those are innocents indeed, true victims of gun violence.

I thought to do a comparison to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s records on 2022 drug deaths from fentanyl and similar drugs.

The CDC drug death count for 2022 was 109,680 (and appears to be rising this year).

So drug deaths are more than 800 times the innocent class of gun deaths.

Neither is good, but there is a choice here, taking away guns from millions of law-abiding people over misuse by a very small criminal minority …

Or putting an honest and balanced approach into all needless deaths, drugs and firearms — without destroying the people who enjoy gun rights and hobbies.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon