Letter: Higgins' leadership will benefit all

On May 17, we get to vote in the Oregon primary.

There are only two Democratic candidates vying for the position of Benton County commissioner: the incumbent, Pat Malone; and Helen Higgins, the director of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis. As longtime supporters of the Boys & Girls Club, we were aware of and impressed by Helen’s ability to marshal support from a wide range of organizations and individuals to expand the club’s capacity to serve the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

See letters by Peggy Joyce (“Vote Helen Higgins for commissioner,” March 2) and Jim Swinyard (“Join in supporting Helen Higgins,” May 6). With our special concerns about the environment and adaptation to climate change, we are delighted that these topics are included in Helen’s action plan. We fully endorse Helen’s candidacy with the knowledge that her dynamic leadership will benefit all citizens as well as the environment in Benton County and beyond.

Richard and Doris Waring

Corvallis

