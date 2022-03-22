Letter: Higgins has the trust of community

It is my pleasure to endorse Helen Higgins for the Democratic nominee for Benton County commissioner.

Helen and I have collaborated on various projects over the past few years within the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis, as well as through the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis Board of Directors. She is one of the most enthusiastic and energetic individuals in our community and is determined to leave no stone unturned to make an impact in the lives of others.

Helen brings impeccable leadership skills to the table, and she has the experience and knowledge to help influence policy pertinent to the health and sustainability of our Benton County communities.

She has a heart to serve, and her passion to create positive change in the community truly is infectious. I have seen firsthand how her work here has changed lives and am confident that as her scope increases, more lives will be changed for the better. Additionally, Helen’s support over the years to connect and mentor young professionals in the community and with help them make connections has been incredible.

I am proud to have had the opportunity to volunteer with such a hard-working, inspirational individual, and strongly believe Helen will be an outstanding addition as a commissioner, as she has the credentials and the trust of our community to work on our behalf.

Jamie Ely

Corvallis

