Letter: Here's how to help Ukraine long term

If you really want to help the people of Ukraine and all of Europe in the long term, do not vote for any candidates supported by Trump in upcoming elections.

And please, for goodness’ sake, pray long and hard that he does not somehow become a candidate for president once again!

The Christian white nationalist movement, barely hidden within Trump’s rhetoric and ranks, is precisely what Putin and his ilk want. But don’t take my word or opinion on this. Pick up a copy of Timothy Snyder’s “The Road to Unfreedom: Russian, Europe, America.” It is a chilling but necessary study at this place and time in history. To ignore the gravity of this is to not only scorn democracy but to share in its demise.