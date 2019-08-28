Here’s the story behind Chuck Leland’s letter in Tuesday's Democrat-Herald regarding a recent art exhibit at City Hall:
It is our policy and practice to post a “sold” sign on art being shown here after the buyer has paid in full.
In this case, the artist was contacted directly by a person who wanted to purchase about two dozen of the works on display in City Hall. The artist contacted our staff and told them to label each of those works as sold, though no money had changed hands. Our staff posted the sold signs at the artist’s request. When it came time to remove the exhibit, the artist made multiple attempts to contact the buyer but was unable to reach them.
At least the artist still has the work to sell to someone else.
Marilyn Smith
Albany (Aug. 27)
The author is the communications officer for the city of Albany.