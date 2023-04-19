Feeling frustrated by the lack of action, I wrote this to my congresswoman, Val Hoyle:

Thanks for your work as my representative. I know it is a hard job and I appreciate all your do.

As of today, April 9, 2023, Easter in the U.S., more than 9,800 people will not be with their families or friends because they have died from gun violence. The 19 child gun victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, will not be a part of a spring egg hunt.

Please act to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to research gun violence as a public health issue.

At the very minimum, this would help our country understand how to make guns safer, make people safer with their guns, and make an environment with both safer people and guns.

Thank you!

Andrea Heidinger

Corvallis