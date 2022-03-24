 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Helen will listen, understand, act

Letters Stock

It is my honor and pleasure to endorse Helen Higgins for Benton County’s newest county commissioner.

There is no better advocate for families, children, young adults and our most vulnerable populations across the community. Helen is a people person who will listen, understand and act accordingly. She is not a lip-service leader; she finishes what she says she will finish. Helen is a natural leader who will take the county to the next level.

She was instrumental in helping during COVID-19; when others could not see the light at the end of the tunnel, she led!

Chris Reese

Albany

 

