Do you have health insurance through your employer? How often does that insurance change?

Do you buy insurance through Obamacare? How often do you have to choose a carrier and sign up? How often does your eligibility change? Gets tiresome, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, Oregonians on Medicaid are trying to figure out if they still have that insurance. Now that the COVID-19 emergency is over, they have questions about new eligibility requirements.

If only there was health care that lasted a lifetime.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis