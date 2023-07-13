I read with interest the article in the July 8 edition “Families walk agonizing path,” regarding the Parkland school shooting.

It shared the experience of those who lost loved ones in that school massacre, going back to the site. They were able to retrieve items that had been left by the victims exactly where they were when the attack happened. I as a parent, grandparent, great-grandparent cannot even imagine what that would be like to witness. Hopefully it brings some solace to these people.

It makes me wonder if having our politicians witness these sites up close and personal, as these loved ones had to, if it would make them think about what real changes with gun control could be achieved. There are no reasons for anyone not in the military or police force to have high-capacity weapons.

Betty Shelton

Albany