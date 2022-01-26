Letter: Hatred is not a Christian value

The far-right “Reawaken America Tour” comes to the River Church in Salem April 1 and 2.

Speakers include Michael Flynn and others known for spreading election and COVID-19 misinformation.

“I try to have all (Reawaken America Tour events) at churches,” organizer Clay Clark said. At the tour’s stop in San Antonio in November, Flynn suggested America should have “one religion under God.”

This tour is part of the Christian nationalism movement.

Christianity Today charitably states: “Christian nationalism is the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity. … Christian nationalists … believe that Christianity should enjoy a privileged position in the public square.”

Actually, the insurrection in Washington a year ago shows that Christian nationalists want to overthrow American democracy and establish a theocracy. This conflicts with the founding Constitutional principle of the separation of government and religion, and with the notion that all citizens are equal in the eyes of the law.

The insurrectionists made it clear they were attacking the Capitol in order to overturn an election in the name of Trump and Jesus. The violence was largely perpetrated by Americans waving Christian flags, clad in Christian clothing, and saying Christian prayers.

Most Christians don’t regard hatred and violence as Christian values. Christian nationalists do. Their ideology is antidemocratic because its goal is not government of, by and for the people, but power. The greatest threat Christian nationalism poses to democracy is that it seeks to undermine the foundation of democracy: voting.

American democracy and Christian nationalism cannot coexist.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0