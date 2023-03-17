Why would the Greater Albany Public Schools Board not renew the contract of Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan?

Why would they let go someone who has been a proven leader, a champion for our children? Why would they fire someone who, this past year, was awarded the Achievement of Excellence Award by the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators? Why?

Board members and Superintendent Andy Gardner would not answer this question when asked directly by the one dissenting voice on the board, Michael Thomson, at the board meeting on March 13.

As a retired employee of the district, I know Ms. Harlan’s work first hand as a leader well respected by students, district staff and teachers. She has been a leader through many storms: When she first started, Lisa successfully served as the acting superintendent. She has been a supporter of student and staff through the trials of the pandemic.

The board and the superintendent hid behind policy to say that personnel issues cannot be discussed. This board hides behind policy when convenient, and it dismisses policies that allow for dissent regarding decisions.

The board may not give its reasons for firing Ms. Harlan, but its actions convey the will to remake the school administration by designs the board is not willing to share with the community.

Who will the board find to replace Ms. Harlan? The pattern points to hiring another man who looks and thinks just like the board members.

William Hays

Albany