Have you stopped to consider that Linn County's productive fields of grass seed, wheat, hazelnuts and other crops would likely not be here if it hadn’t been for a Linn County grass seed farmer, Hector McPherson?

Fifty years ago, McPherson could see the future coming and didn’t like what he saw: housing subdivisions sprawling onto farm fields, new streets and roads chopping up the land, freeway interchanges on I-5 becoming new commercial and industrial centers, and farmers unable to work their fields with their families. He was also a state representative.

In 1973, he joined with Gov. Tom McCall and state Sen. Ted Hallock to introduce and pass legislation that set Oregon on a unique path to protect its agricultural and forest lands and other natural resources while providing for livable, thriving cities and towns.

Some local elected officials and others were opposed, but Oregonians supported this law three times at the ballot box.

Today we reap the benefits of Oregon’s land use planning laws. I look around Linn County and Benton County and see a thriving agricultural industry, mostly family farms. I see a growing wine industry.

I look to the Cascades and the Coast Range and see forest lands that still provide wood products, and small cities that are livable and thriving.

Thanks, Hector, Ted and Tom! Happy 50th birthday to Senate Bill 100.

Here’s to the next 50 years of beautiful, productive farmland in our Willamette Valley.

Robert Bailey

Albany