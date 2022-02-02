Letter: Hanky-panky going on with Alsea money

As a resident of Alsea, I was not surprised to hear Superintendent Marc Thielman on Fox News throwing out the phrase “culture wars.”

Imbedded in these words are his pandering attempts to further divide our community solely for the sake of his own political notoriety. Thielman has played the victim of blackmail during speeches to Republicans. He has laughed off previous fines for noncompliance as some kind of joke. He has encouraged the mounting divisions of us vs. them as if the liberals want to take down rural Oregonians.

These words are not thinly veiled code words but words historically and dangerously used to further separate people. Thielman may not believe in COVID-19 vaccinations, proper wearing of masks in schools or that Biden won the election, but to use the school policies and children’s health as a stepping stone for his political ambitions is dangerous. A wannabe politician looking for a cause on which to hang his hat.

Putting this aside for a moment, it appears some anomalies have arisen with respect to a surprise tax assessment based on incorrectly submitted information from Thielman (up to his old tricks again?) and the Alsea School Board. There is some hanky-panky going on with monies in this school district. And we taxpayers are getting the bill. Wake up, Alsea; you are being used as fodder for Thielman’s grandiose desires to be elected governor.

Careful! There may be trouble in River City, and I don’t trust him.

Phil Plaza

Alsea

