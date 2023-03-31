Vote “Yes” in support of Benton County Measure 2-140 for our long-term health, safety and well-being.

In these tight economic times, we might ask why invest $110 million in new facilities and enhanced services? Before listing the investments, Sheila will share a personal story that shows why she knows these investments will improve all of our lives. During undergraduate work, she volunteered at the local crisis center. By telephone or personal visit, men, women or youth called or came in seeking help.

“I’ve run out of money and can’t pay my rent.” “My car broke down, and I need help fixing it.” “I’m angry and hurt; can you help me?” and many more needs. Because the community in which this university and crisis center were located had facilities and staff similar to those proposed in 2-140, each visitor could receive his/her immediate assistance and work to plan and implement life changes.

Her experience volunteering and assisting neighbors convinced her that such justice systems not only benefit the individual recipient but all of us.

In sum, we encourage all of you to support 2-140, which will enhance

Treatment for youth and families needing mental health and associated support

A navigation center for unhoused community members

An emergency operations center

A correctional facility with the sheriff’s office

A best-practices correctional facility

As Senator Wyden recently wrote, “The climb out of housing poverty is nearly impossible to do alone.” Experiences show that successfully handling challenges takes a village.

Sheila A. Coxon

Janet Wolf-Eshe

Corvallis