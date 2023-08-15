Halt shipments of weapons to Ukraine

The recent anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki should remind us that we have a moral duty to oppose nuclear weapons.

That need has never been more urgent.

Many older Americans remember learning to duck and cover in the event of a nuclear attack. As the danger of nuclear war gradually seemed to diminish, we learned to laugh at the naïve idea that this could save us from an atomic explosion.

Like Americans born after the fall of the Soviet Union, many of us began to see the threat of nuclear war as history. It isn’t.

Last January, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists placed the hands of the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The risk of nuclear confrontation has only grown since then. With America’s leaders refusing to recognize any limits on U.S. involvement in a war being fought against a nuclear power, it’s imperative to recognize the danger we face.

Veterans for Peace calls for a halt to weapons shipments to Ukraine, and for the U.S. to encourage negotiations. As we recognized after the Cuban Missile Crisis, a Cold War is better than risking a hot one that could end civilization. Call or write your members of Congress today. Tell them it’s time to drop the weapons and embrace diplomacy.

Rick Staggenborg, M.D.

Albany

President, Veterans for Peace Linus Pauling Chapter