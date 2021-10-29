Letter: Grantors fund Grange restoration

Willamette Grange #52 has replaced our building’s roof structure and added strength to exterior walls, reversing a long period of decline. This was accomplished with help from several contributors.

Our grange thanks the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund for its generous donations. In 2019 the tribe funded engineering plans needed to save the historic Willamette Community and Grange Hall. In 2021, the tribe donated $5,000 toward purchase of replacement trusses. We wish to express our greatest appreciation to the Siletz Tribe.

We also thank the Kinsman Foundation for its grant of $20,000 early in our fundraising, before anyone believed in, or maybe even knew of, our restoration project. This encouraged early supporters, and the grant gave us a head start on opportunities that require matching funds when we had few resources. The foundation buoyed our spirits.

We’d like to express gratitude to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Preserving Oregon Program for its grant of $20,000. The staff of the program were very supportive and encouraging throughout the process. This is a government program that appreciates the importance of history and community.