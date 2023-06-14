The new GOP, the one welded to the former president, like the old GOP, is just as reactionary and deeply imbued with white supremacist thinking as the old one, and is hell-bent on turning back the clock.

Its members don’t want abortion to be safe, legal and rare, but left to back-alley butchers. They seem to want women out of the workforce and back in the kitchen.

They reminisce about the day when LGBTQ people hid in the closet and suffered social, economic and health care discrimination.

They demand that public schools teach only a whitewashed, narrow vision of this country: its history and origins, a vision in which slavery was a cultural expression of the South, where discrimination against anyone not white and Christian was openly accepted.

They also seem to believe that guns make the man, and that violence against women and children is the right of every father and husband. Apparently, they believe that child labor is not a crime, but being poor is.

It is not possible to solve the most pressing problems in this country with this mindset. These folks stand in opposition to what the American people have said they want and what the Constitution ensures.

Even some GOP spokespeople have projected major losses for their candidates, given that poll after poll has clearly indicated that this effort to roll back the clock is wrong. The GOP continues to be on the wrong side of history.

Robert B. Harris

Albany