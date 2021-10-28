Letter: Golf course is a managed landscape

This letter is in response to the opinion piece by Oregon State University scientists Bob Beschta and Boone Kauffman that appeared in the Sept. 29 issue of the Gazette-Times concerning tree removal at Trysting Tree Golf Club.

As a forest scientist myself, I do not think that the felling and limbing of some old cottonwoods is unwarranted given the safety and liability they pose to golfers and maintenance crews. Even though cottonwoods may be a keystone species, they are vulnerable to decay and decline as they age beyond 100 years or so.

Fortunately, they are easily replaced by seeding, planting and regrowth of new cottonwoods and other tree species as time goes by. Meanwhile, the riparian zone along the Willamette River will continue to thrive — certainly enough to support wildlife as well as hide my occasional errant golf ball!

In any event, the golf course is designed to be a managed landscape, not a natural area. Please allow the manager and his crew to continue their conscientious stewardship of this valuable asset to the local community.

Jack Walstad

Corvallis

