Letter: Give up -- they're going to do it

The city of Albany is borrowing up to $16-plus million to beautify the Albany waterfront! I give up! They’re going to do it.

And Mr. Sherry (Albany’s economic development manager): It is Albany doing this, as the reporter so aptly put it, with the city council wearing different hats. Those hats would be the hats of the Albany Revitalization Agency, which is the board of the infamous Central Albany Revitalization Area.

And Carol Samuels (managing director of the Portland investment bank) and Piper Sandler, enough with the smoke-and-mirrors tactic of telling us the money for the project will not come from city coffers. Tax increment financing is skimming money off the top of property taxes owed by Albany citizens and using that public money to pay off the $16 million loan.

The skimming of the money causes less tax money to go to the intended recipients, such as Linn County, Albany schools, Linn-Benton Community College, Albany police and fire departments, and programs run by the city of Albany government.

New tax increment financing proposals are now outlawed in the state of California, where it was first invented approximately 45 or 50 years ago.

Albany City Council: I know you are duly elected officials, but have you heard of inflation, global warming, homelessness, war in Ukraine, plus a little thing called the pandemic? The homeless people need food and shelter and hope, not a new playground and splash pad beautifying the area where they pitch their tents.

Mary Brock

Albany

