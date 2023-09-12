I believe history provides valuable lessons for us in the debate about U.S. funding of Ukraine’s war efforts.

There is a great deal of similarity between Hitler’s behavior leading up to World War II and Putin’s behavior leading up to the invasion of Ukraine.

Hitler was a corporal in the German army in World War I, and he was aggrieved by the treatment of Germany by the Treaty of Versailles. Putin was a KGB agent in the Cold War and was aggrieved by the breakup of the Russian empire with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Hitler tried to make Germany great again by marching his army into the Rhineland, annexing Austria and Czechoslovakia with the appeasing consent of Great Britain and France.

Putin’s efforts to recreate the Russian empire started with a near-genocidal invasion of Chechnya, capturing part of the Georgian Republic, stealing the Crimean Peninsula and then the eastern provinces of Ukraine.

Because NATO did not want to confront Putin and risk war, he was appeased, as had been done with Hitler, leading to a world war.

All of this history strongly suggests that if we withdraw our aid to Ukraine, Putin will not stop with that country.

So then we will have two choices: Let Putin annex all of the former Soviet republics and hope he will be satisfied; or, World War III.

It seems to me that giving Ukraine everything it needs to stop Putin is very much the best we can do for ourselves, in light of these other options.

Michael DeLollis

Corvallis