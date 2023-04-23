Re: the April 14 article “Closing the Funding Gap:”

As a former public relations professional, I see some serious mistakes the city is making in presenting its funding gap to the public.

If the city wants the public to accept the news that Corvallis is behind other cities in investing in facilities, it is vital to explain exactly what is being talked about in ways the public can understand.

For example: What is a civic campus and where will it go? What departments will be there? Will the public have better access to services there?

When they say that the city keeps trying to stretch the staff and resources, define that more clearly. What are staff members doing, and how will these projects make a difference to the public, what resources are needed, more people? Give examples.

How will these new facilities do a better job of serving the public? Give some specific examples that have meaning to the average taxpayer.

Benton County commissioners could benefit from the same strategy.

Lori Hendrick

Corvallis