Letter: GIGO would be an appropriate name

The internet is exploding with amateur medical researchers terrified the changes coming to Facebook will mean they can no longer access the Facebook School of Medicine.

Similarly, they fear they will be denied access to the College of Contagious Diseases, the Sub-Department of Vaccine Research and related sub-sub departments.

These unashamedly unqualified and unlicensed doctors need not be concerned that Mark Zuckerberg’s (pause to clear the phlegm in my throat) new incarnation of Meta will eliminate Facebook’s various research facilities, blogs, medical schools and other sites because the basic operating system will still be GIGO, which has been a fundamental element of computer technology for decades.

GIGO is at the heart of half of the bad information coming out of Facebook. GIGO stands for “Garbage in, garbage out.”

The other half of bad information comes from of a variety of international cyber-enemies snorting with laughter at what they can get a huge number of Americans to believe … Well, just about everything they don’t have the time, patience or critical thinking to deal with. Cure COVID with vitamins? Yup. Same with smallpox, rabies, you name it. Not to mention the fact that Bill Gates is not only evil but is actually an alien.

GIGO would certainly be a more appropriate new name for Facebook than Meta. Still, it is disheartening to realize that so many internet users find it easier to believe vaccine misinformation than that their opinions about them are being shaped by governments from abroad who hate America.

Michael T. Coolen

Corvallis

