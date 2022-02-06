Letter: Get vaccinated, let others live

On Jan. 5, a 7-year-old girl in San Diego had urgently needed brain surgery postponed because COVID-19 had decimated the hospital staff.

She is a poster child for millions of Americans whose care has been similarly denied.

I propose the following decree to unvaccinated adults: “You are in breach of your duties to all human beings and society. Your unjustifiable refusal to be vaccinated:

1. Perpetuates the pandemic by providing fuel to the virus.

2. Keeps the door open to new and possibly more contagious and deadly mutations.

3. Exposes everyone ever near you to illness and death

4. Damages the economy.

5. Prevents concerned persons from gathering with family and friends.

6. Cannot be justified by any scientific study.

“Thirty days from the publication of this notice, authorities will:

A. Suspend all legal, ethical, moral, or other duties to provide you with medical care or hospitalization.

B. Suspend all applicable laws that protect your right to work, prevent termination, or provide benefits such as unemployment and health insurance.

C. Suspend any laws designed to protect you from discrimination resulting from a medical condition.

D. Allow health insurance providers to exclude coverage for self-inflicted disease.

“All rights remain suspended until you follow pandemic precautions. Exemptions may be granted upon proof that you adhered to a vaccination-intolerant faith tradition before the pandemic.”

As heartless as my proposed decree sounds, imagine being the 7-year-old or a member of her family. There’s an easy solution. Get vaccinated. Allow others freedom to live.

Michael Huntington, M.D.

Corvallis

