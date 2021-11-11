Letter: Funds should go to youth agencies

The As I See It column “A Good Use of Pandemic Funds” (Oct. 22, Ben Danley and Helen Higgins) related the windfall that our city and county have received, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, $13.8 million for the city and $18.05 million for the county.

Mr. Danley and Ms. Higgins also noted the treasury department recommended 20% of these funds be directed to our nonprofit agencies. This is, in my view, a very modest request and surely a minimum expectation that our elected leaders should responsibly spend this money as intended — to “rescue” Americans.

I have been a board member for Jackson Street Youth Services since 2011, and witnessed the many struggles our young community members experience. During the pandemic, many have not weathered so well. Because of quarantine, much of the help was virtual, which is less than perfect but what we have to work with. Lives and livelihoods need to be restored after this pandemic.

Social agencies such as Community Outreach Inc., Jackson Street Youth Services, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, and Strengthening Rural Families have proven to be good stewards and have the public’s trust to do this responsibly.

I implore the city of Corvallis and Benton County to place in your budget the 20% recommended by the treasury department, if not more, to help these agencies continue to work to restore the lives of our youth and prepare them as the future of our communities.

Rita Hamann

Albany

