Letter: Funds from agency will help families
Thank you to Oregon Consumers Justice for a generous grant to provide emergency rental assistance to families in our community.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, an increasing number of low-income families have needed support to pay rent after their incomes reduced significantly. They had even less ability to absorb unexpected expenses. Funds will help stabilize housing and keep families in safe and warm homes, and this will reduce stress for children and parents.

Bettina Schempf, Old Mill Center for Children and Families

Corvallis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

