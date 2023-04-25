April is National Genocide and Atrocity Prevention Month.

We thank Rep. Val Hoyle, who is carrying on Peter DeFazio’s campaign to return decisions for use of military force to the people.

We urge her and our senators to support the programs of the Global Fragility Act: in particular, funding for Complex Crisis Intervention, Genocide and Atrocities prevention, and the Reconciliation Fund.

These programs fund pilot projects at the grassroots level in fragile states, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Honduras and El Salvador, where uneasy post-conflict truces exist or differences between ethnic groups, nations and religious groups have considerable potential for violence.

Expanded to cover some 20 to 30 of the most fragile states, these programs will have total costs of less than one F-35 fighter ($165 million) and are much more cost-effective in giving us real security.

This matters because we can cut considerably our spending on military hardware and be far more secure. The money saved can go to our Oregon housing crisis, toward preparedness for our next pandemic, toward unmet health needs of our rural population, etc.

We’d like our world to be more at peace, with conflicts settled without violence. Potential conflicts often can be resolved by diplomacy, or direct efforts at reconciliation, before or after killing starts.

Our role as global policeman needs to shift toward prevention and conciliation. Fully funding these programs will make a great statement about our real priorities in the world.

Robert Burton

Corvallis