Letter: Front-page photo features violation

I love the photo on the Feb. 28 front page featuring a barbershop in violation of the indoor mask mandate still in effect!
Way to go!
John Havercroft
Lebanon
Like many Alsea retirees, our incomes do not keep up with rising property taxes or inflation.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine was a blatant violation of international law and an obvious power grab.
In his letter of Feb. 16 (“No war declared on US in two decades”), Mike Beilstein claims the U.S. military “is as bad or worse than Nazi Germany.”
Roger Nyquist, please explain yourself.
As a second-generation farmer operating a family-owned nursery in Linn County, I understand the challenges that small farms in Oregon are facing.
Those of us in Oregon (who are awake...) need to look at HB 4079, presently being contemplated in our Oregon legislature, initiated by Democra…
Response to Feb. 20 Schaefer column, “Undermining employer-based health coverage:”
The night of Feb. 21, going home from downtown Corvallis, we saw a man sleeping on the sidewalk on a corner of First Street.
I read “How the liberal health care agenda undermines employer-based health coverage” by Nina Schaefer on Feb. 20, provided to your paper and …
Farmworkers have been excluded from minimum wage protections, child labor laws and overtime pay since the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
