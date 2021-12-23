Letter: Freedom doesn't favor unintelligent

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all?” asked the Evil Queen in “Snow White.”

I wonder, if you can get a mirror that can tell you who’s the fairest, can you get one to give you a list of the unintelligent?

Two problems, though. First, you would probably not have enough memory in your computer to hold the results, and secondly, you’d probably be surprised where you fall on the list.

I’m pretty sure where I might fall. If Joe Biden is close to the top of the list of least intelligent, I’m below him and well below Kamala Harris. If you track polls, you’ll note several million people below both.

Since I have a good idea of right and wrong, good and bad, I would fall below Kate Brown and Ted Wheeler. Also below the Portland city attorney during the riots and lootings, and the Oregon attorney general. These people failed their responsibilities to keep people safe and to represent all Oregonians, not just a political party or leftist agenda.

I’m not as high on the list as those who think science is a matter of political interpretation and not of critical analysis of data and facts. The lack of peer debate between the political left and right over the COVID-19 pandemic and how best to handle it is telling to the extreme.

It takes restraint not to show a lack of intelligence.

Freedom doesn’t favor the unintelligent.

Freedom favors the brave.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0