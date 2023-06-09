In my opinion, first regarding the Missing in Action/Prisoner of War flag, if it is required by law to be flown, then it should be flown!

If our flagpole won’t hold three flags, then get a bigger flagpole. Problem solved. Now, the subject of the Pride flag: In my opinion, it isn’t necessary to fly the Pride or any other flag, which you would have to do, in all fairness. It is my understanding that this is mainly the idea of the city councilors.

The only flags that should be flown at government buildings are the U.S. flag, the state flag and the MIA/POW flag. Exactly what do you all think the red, white and blue stands for? Among all the other freedoms in the Constitution, our flag includes everyone. Everyone!

Free to be you and me. 'Nuff said.

Judy Cooper

Albany